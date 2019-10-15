Channels

Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot by police at her home in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Facebook
United States & Canada

White cop who fatally shot black woman in her Texas home resigns, faces criminal charges

  • Atatiana Jefferson was killed in front of her 8-year-old nephew, cut down by a bullet fired through her window
  • The Fort Worth police chief says the officer who shot her resigned and could face charges
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:53am, 15 Oct, 2019

An image from the body camera video released by the Fort Worth Police Department. Photo: Handout via AP
Texas family seeks answers after white police officer kills black woman inside her home

  • The officer, who has been put on administrative leave, was responding to a neighbour’s call when he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson
