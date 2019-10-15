Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine probe: John Bolton was so alarmed by Rudy Giuliani’s ‘drug deal’ he asked aide to alert White House lawyers
- Congress hears Bolton, the former national security adviser, referred to Giuliani as a ‘hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up’
- Giuliani allegedly sought to persuade the Ukrainian government to open investigations into Democrats, including former vice-president Joe Biden
US Presidential Election 2020
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 18, 2016, lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. – US President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who is reportedly under federal investigation over his dealings with Ukraine on the president's behalf. “So now they are after the legendary 'crime buster' and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani," Trump tweeted in reference to the former mayor of the Big Apple. (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
