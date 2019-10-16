Channels

Then US Vice-President Joe Biden (right) points to some faces in the crowd with his son Hunter as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue following the inauguration ceremony of President Barack Obama in Washington in January 2009. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Under attack by Donald Trump, Hunter Biden says serving on Ukraine gas board was ‘poor judgment’

  • But son of 2020 US presidential hopeful Joe Biden denies doing ‘anything improper’ in dealings with foreign company
  • Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian leader to investigate the Bidens are at centre of impeachment inquiry against him
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:27am, 16 Oct, 2019

Then US Vice-President Joe Biden (right) points to some faces in the crowd with his son Hunter as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue following the inauguration ceremony of President Barack Obama in Washington in January 2009. Photo: Reuters
BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company has repeatedly declined to elaborate on Hunter Biden’s role at the firm. Photo: AP
China Economy

Hunter Biden’s China investment firm is small fish in China’s private equity pond

  • Chinese-backed firm linked to former US vice-president Joe Biden’s son is a small player in China’s private equity market
  • Filings show the company shifted focus to yuan investments in China soon after it started because of capital account controls imposed by Beijing
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 3:05pm, 14 Oct, 2019

BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company has repeatedly declined to elaborate on Hunter Biden’s role at the firm. Photo: AP
