Rudy Giuliani at a White House event in July 2018. Photo: AFP
‘Hand grenade’ Rudy Giuliani refuses to cooperate with Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
- US president’s personal lawyer will not comply with subpoena seeking documents relating to his Ukraine activities
- Senior diplomat George Kent appears before US lawmakers, despite attempts by White House to officials to block officials from testifying
Topic | Donald Trump
Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine probe: John Bolton was so alarmed by Rudy Giuliani’s ‘drug deal’ he asked aide to alert White House lawyers
- Congress hears Bolton, the former national security adviser, referred to Giuliani as a ‘hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up’
- Giuliani allegedly sought to persuade the Ukrainian government to open investigations into Democrats, including former vice-president Joe Biden
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
