Rudy Giuliani at a White House event in July 2018. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Hand grenade’ Rudy Giuliani refuses to cooperate with Donald Trump impeachment inquiry

  • US president’s personal lawyer will not comply with subpoena seeking documents relating to his Ukraine activities
  • Senior diplomat George Kent appears before US lawmakers, despite attempts by White House to officials to block officials from testifying
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:09am, 16 Oct, 2019

Rudy Giuliani at a White House event in July 2018. Photo: AFP
Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Ukraine probe: John Bolton was so alarmed by Rudy Giuliani’s ‘drug deal’ he asked aide to alert White House lawyers

  • Congress hears Bolton, the former national security adviser, referred to Giuliani as a ‘hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up’
  • Giuliani allegedly sought to persuade the Ukrainian government to open investigations into Democrats, including former vice-president Joe Biden
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 8:36pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters
