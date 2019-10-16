Astronauts Christina Koch (right) and Jessica Meir pose for a photo on the International Space Station. Photo: Nasa via AP
After sexism row, first all-female spacewalk to be held this week, Nasa says
- Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will venture outside International Space Station on Thursday or Friday to replace failed power controller unit
- Original mission in March was cancelled because Nasa had only one suit in correct size at the time
Former Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov. Photo: AP
Russia’s Alexei Leonov, first man to conduct spacewalk, dies
- In 1965, Leonov made history when he left a spacecraft during the Voskhod 2 mission for a spacewalk that lasted 12 minutes and nine seconds
- The cosmonaut died at a Moscow hospital after a long illness
