Astronauts Christina Koch (right) and Jessica Meir pose for a photo on the International Space Station. Photo: Nasa via AP
United States & Canada

After sexism row, first all-female spacewalk to be held this week, Nasa says

  • Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will venture outside International Space Station on Thursday or Friday to replace failed power controller unit
  • Original mission in March was cancelled because Nasa had only one suit in correct size at the time
Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:34am, 16 Oct, 2019

Astronauts Christina Koch (right) and Jessica Meir pose for a photo on the International Space Station. Photo: Nasa via AP
Former Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s Alexei Leonov, first man to conduct spacewalk, dies

  • In 1965, Leonov made history when he left a spacecraft during the Voskhod 2 mission for a spacewalk that lasted 12 minutes and nine seconds
  • The cosmonaut died at a Moscow hospital after a long illness
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:52pm, 11 Oct, 2019

Former Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov. Photo: AP
