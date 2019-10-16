Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Reuters
Elizabeth Warren confirms front runner status at fourth debate as Democrats unite on impeachment
- Almost all the candidates displayed a willingness to go on the attack – with Senator Warren being the most frequent target
- The storyline that has most dominated the race in recent weeks – Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine – received little attention
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 18, 2016, lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. – US President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who is reportedly under federal investigation over his dealings with Ukraine on the president's behalf. “So now they are after the legendary 'crime buster' and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani," Trump tweeted in reference to the former mayor of the Big Apple. (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Ukraine probe: Donald Trump defends his ‘legendary’ lawyer Rudy Giuliani ... for now
- Rudy Giuliani now finds himself drawn into an expanding criminal probe run by his old office into illegal campaign contributions
