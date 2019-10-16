Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Smoke billows after a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US launched cyberstrike on Iran after attack on Saudi oil facilities, officials say

  • The US, Saudi Arabia, Britain, France and Germany have publicly blamed the September 14 attack on Iran, which denied involvement in the strike
  • Publicly, the Pentagon has responded by sending thousands of additional troops and equipment to bolster Saudi defences
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:21pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Smoke billows after a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan with Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges Iran and Saudi Arabia to avoid further escalation during visit

  • Pakistan has strong relations with Saudi Arabia but it also maintains good relations with Iran
  • Urging both nations against conflict, Khan warned ‘there is a vested interest that wants’ them to clash
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:03pm, 13 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan with Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.