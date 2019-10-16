Smoke billows after a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
US launched cyberstrike on Iran after attack on Saudi oil facilities, officials say
- The US, Saudi Arabia, Britain, France and Germany have publicly blamed the September 14 attack on Iran, which denied involvement in the strike
- Publicly, the Pentagon has responded by sending thousands of additional troops and equipment to bolster Saudi defences
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan with Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: AFP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges Iran and Saudi Arabia to avoid further escalation during visit
- Pakistan has strong relations with Saudi Arabia but it also maintains good relations with Iran
- Urging both nations against conflict, Khan warned ‘there is a vested interest that wants’ them to clash
