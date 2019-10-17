Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the South Lawn of the White House on October 10. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump has ‘meltdown’ after House votes overwhelmingly to condemn his Syria pull-out

  • White House meeting cut short after president called Speaker Nancy Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’
  • Trump wrote letter to Turkey’s Erdogan warning him not to be a ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool’ and to work out ‘good deal’ over Syria
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:45am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses legislators in Parliament. Photo: AP
Middle East

Erdogan defiant on Turkish offensive in Syria ahead of Mike Pence’s visit

  • In an address in parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Turkey would retaliate hard against any sanctions
  • He rejected any attempt to broker a truce as US Vice-President Mike Pence travels to Turkey in the hope of negotiating a ceasefire
Topic |   Turkey
SCMP

DPA  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:33pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

