US President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the South Lawn of the White House on October 10. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump has ‘meltdown’ after House votes overwhelmingly to condemn his Syria pull-out
- White House meeting cut short after president called Speaker Nancy Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’
- Trump wrote letter to Turkey’s Erdogan warning him not to be a ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool’ and to work out ‘good deal’ over Syria
Topic | Donald Trump
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses legislators in Parliament. Photo: AP
Erdogan defiant on Turkish offensive in Syria ahead of Mike Pence’s visit
- In an address in parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Turkey would retaliate hard against any sanctions
- He rejected any attempt to broker a truce as US Vice-President Mike Pence travels to Turkey in the hope of negotiating a ceasefire
Topic | Turkey
