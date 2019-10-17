The US Securities and Exchange Commission logo is seen on an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington in June 2011. Photo: Reuters
US freezes assets of China-based traders over US$31 million market-manipulation scheme
- Securities and Exchange Commission says culprits used multiple accounts and falsified documents to reap illicit profits
- Criminal charges announced against two of the traders, Wang Jiali and Wang Xiaosong
Topic | Stocks
Mitsubishi Corp. Photo: Reuters
Rogue oil trader causes US$320 million loss at Mitsubishi’s Singapore unit
- The trader, a Chinese national hired by Petro-Diamond Singapore to handle oil business with China, ‘repeatedly’ disguised unauthorised deals to ‘look like hedge transactions’, Mitsubishi said
- The employee has been fired and reported to the police, the parent company said
Topic | Singapore
