The US Securities and Exchange Commission logo is seen on an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington in June 2011. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US freezes assets of China-based traders over US$31 million market-manipulation scheme

  • Securities and Exchange Commission says culprits used multiple accounts and falsified documents to reap illicit profits
  • Criminal charges announced against two of the traders, Wang Jiali and Wang Xiaosong
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:08am, 17 Oct, 2019

Mitsubishi Corp. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Rogue oil trader causes US$320 million loss at Mitsubishi’s Singapore unit

  • The trader, a Chinese national hired by Petro-Diamond Singapore to handle oil business with China, ‘repeatedly’ disguised unauthorised deals to ‘look like hedge transactions’, Mitsubishi said
  • The employee has been fired and reported to the police, the parent company said
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:36pm, 21 Sep, 2019

