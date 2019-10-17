Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Barack Obama. Photo: Reuters
Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau but will it help the Canadian PM get re-elected?
- Obama also endorsed Emmanuel Macron for president in France’s 2017 election, and he warned British voters against backing leaving the European Union
- Trudeau formed a close relationship with Obama when he was president and the two were pictured having dinner in Ottawa earlier this year
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Barack Obama. Photo: Reuters
Could Hong Kong protests sway the Canadian election?
- With the main parties neck and neck, the Conservative leader raises the issue in an appeal to both expats and the Chinese diaspora
- It is a high-stakes gamble that risks alienating as many voters as it attracts
Supporters of the protesters in Hong Kong attend a rally in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: AFP