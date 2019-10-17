Storms trigger giant waves in the sea, which cause another type of wave. These secondary waves then interact with the sea floor. Photo: EPA
Scientists discover big storms can create ‘stormquakes’
- The shaking of the sea floor during hurricanes and can rumble like a magnitude-3.5 earthquake and can last for days
- Storms trigger giant waves in the sea, which cause another type of wave. These secondary waves then interact with the sea floor
Topic | Extreme weather
