Gordon Sondland, US Ambassador to the European Union. Photo: AP
Trump pushed for Ukraine probe of company linked to Hunter Biden, says diplomat Gordon Sondland
- In his opening statement to Congress, the US envoy to the EU sought to distance himself from Trump
- Sondland said he had been ‘disappointed’ Trump had chosen to conduct an important strategic relationship through his lawyer
Topic | Donald Trump
Gordon Sondland, US Ambassador to the European Union. Photo: AP
Barack Obama, the former US president, with then-vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter at a basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington in 2010. Photo: Reuters
Under attack by Donald Trump, Hunter Biden says serving on Ukraine gas board was ‘poor judgment’
- But son of 2020 US presidential hopeful Joe Biden denies doing ‘anything improper’ in dealings with foreign company
- Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian leader to investigate the Bidens are at centre of impeachment inquiry against him
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Barack Obama, the former US president, with then-vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter at a basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington in 2010. Photo: Reuters