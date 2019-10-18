Channels

Gordon Sondland, US Ambassador to the European Union. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Trump pushed for Ukraine probe of company linked to Hunter Biden, says diplomat Gordon Sondland

  • In his opening statement to Congress, the US envoy to the EU sought to distance himself from Trump
  • Sondland said he had been ‘disappointed’ Trump had chosen to conduct an important strategic relationship through his lawyer
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 12:06am, 18 Oct, 2019



Barack Obama, the former US president, with then-vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter at a basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington in 2010. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Under attack by Donald Trump, Hunter Biden says serving on Ukraine gas board was ‘poor judgment’

  • But son of 2020 US presidential hopeful Joe Biden denies doing ‘anything improper’ in dealings with foreign company
  • Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian leader to investigate the Bidens are at centre of impeachment inquiry against him
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:11pm, 16 Oct, 2019



