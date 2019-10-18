Donald Trump teeing off at the newly renovated Red Tiger course at the Trump National Doral Miami in January 2015. Photo: Miss Universe Organisation via AFP
Donald Trump to host G7 summit at his Miami golf resort – and Vladimir Putin could be invited
- Unprecedented move will reignite claims that Trump is profiting from presidency, with foreign leaders having to pay his private business to attend
- US president had previously pitched luxury property as site for world leaders’ meeting, saying each country could ‘have their own villa’
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump teeing off at the newly renovated Red Tiger course at the Trump National Doral Miami in January 2015. Photo: Miss Universe Organisation via AFP