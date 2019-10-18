Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump teeing off at the newly renovated Red Tiger course at the Trump National Doral Miami in January 2015. Photo: Miss Universe Organisation via AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump to host G7 summit at his Miami golf resort – and Vladimir Putin could be invited

  • Unprecedented move will reignite claims that Trump is profiting from presidency, with foreign leaders having to pay his private business to attend
  • US president had previously pitched luxury property as site for world leaders’ meeting, saying each country could ‘have their own villa’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:14am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump teeing off at the newly renovated Red Tiger course at the Trump National Doral Miami in January 2015. Photo: Miss Universe Organisation via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.