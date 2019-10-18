Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during a news briefing at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump blocked Ukraine aid to force Kiev to investigate Democrats, Mick Mulvaney says
- Acting White House chief of staff tells critics to ‘get over it’, saying president’s actions were ‘absolutely appropriate’
- Mulvaney says Trump raised conspiracy theory about hacked DNC server being taken to Ukraine to hide evidence that Kiev, not Moscow, interfered in election
Topic | Donald Trump
Barack Obama, the former US president, with then-vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter at a basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington in 2010. Photo: Reuters
Under attack by Donald Trump, Hunter Biden says serving on Ukraine gas board was ‘poor judgment’
- But son of 2020 US presidential hopeful Joe Biden denies doing ‘anything improper’ in dealings with foreign company
- Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian leader to investigate the Bidens are at centre of impeachment inquiry against him
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
