Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during a news briefing at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump blocked Ukraine aid to force Kiev to investigate Democrats, Mick Mulvaney says

  • Acting White House chief of staff tells critics to ‘get over it’, saying president’s actions were ‘absolutely appropriate’
  • Mulvaney says Trump raised conspiracy theory about hacked DNC server being taken to Ukraine to hide evidence that Kiev, not Moscow, interfered in election
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 4:55am, 18 Oct, 2019

Barack Obama, the former US president, with then-vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter at a basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington in 2010. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Under attack by Donald Trump, Hunter Biden says serving on Ukraine gas board was ‘poor judgment’

  • But son of 2020 US presidential hopeful Joe Biden denies doing ‘anything improper’ in dealings with foreign company
  • Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian leader to investigate the Bidens are at centre of impeachment inquiry against him
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:11pm, 16 Oct, 2019

