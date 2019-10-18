Energy Secretary Rick Perry testifies before a committee on Capitol Hill in May. Photo: AP
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry tells Donald Trump he is stepping down as impeachment probe deadline looms
- Investigators have asked Perry to turn over documents for Ukraine inquiry by Friday
- Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump directed Perry to work on Ukraine policy with Rudy Giuliani
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during a news briefing at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump blocked Ukraine aid to force Kiev to investigate Democrats, Mick Mulvaney says
- Acting White House chief of staff tells critics to ‘get over it’, saying president’s actions were ‘absolutely appropriate’
- Mulvaney says Trump raised conspiracy theory about hacked DNC server being taken to Ukraine to hide evidence that Kiev, not Moscow, interfered in election
