Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Energy Secretary Rick Perry testifies before a committee on Capitol Hill in May. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry tells Donald Trump he is stepping down as impeachment probe deadline looms

  • Investigators have asked Perry to turn over documents for Ukraine inquiry by Friday
  • Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump directed Perry to work on Ukraine policy with Rudy Giuliani
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:24am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Energy Secretary Rick Perry testifies before a committee on Capitol Hill in May. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during a news briefing at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump blocked Ukraine aid to force Kiev to investigate Democrats, Mick Mulvaney says

  • Acting White House chief of staff tells critics to ‘get over it’, saying president’s actions were ‘absolutely appropriate’
  • Mulvaney says Trump raised conspiracy theory about hacked DNC server being taken to Ukraine to hide evidence that Kiev, not Moscow, interfered in election
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 4:55am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during a news briefing at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.