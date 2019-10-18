Former US secretary of defence James Mattis at a gala charity dinner in New York. Photo: AP
James Mattis hits back at Donald Trump: ‘honoured to be most overrated general’
- ‘I earned my spurs on the battlefield … and Donald Trump earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor’, the ex-defence secretary said
- Trump called Mattis ‘the world’s most overrated general’ during a meeting with Democrats over Syria policy
