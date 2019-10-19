Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, in September 2008. Photo: Reuters
To win Rudy Giuliani’s help, Ukraine oligarch’s allies pursued dirt on Joe Biden
- Industrialist Dmitry Firtash, who is fighting extradition to US to face conspiracy charges, added pro-Trump lawyers to his team in hope of getting case dropped
- Giuliani is embroiled in impeachment probe over Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival
Rudy Giuliani at a White House event in July 2018. Photo: AFP
‘Hand grenade’ Rudy Giuliani refuses to cooperate with Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
- US president’s personal lawyer will not comply with subpoena seeking documents relating to his Ukraine activities
- Senior diplomat George Kent appears before US lawmakers, despite attempts by White House to officials to block officials from testifying
Rudy Giuliani at a White House event in July 2018. Photo: AFP