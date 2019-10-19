Channels

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters at the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors in New York City. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters make their presence felt at Brooklyn Nets NBA game

  • Several hundred supporters of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement chanted slogans at the game
  • This is the first time the Brooklyn Nets have played in New York since being caught up in the NBA’s rift with China
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:56pm, 19 Oct, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets’ Caris LeVert signs autographs for fans outside the Shanghri-La hotel in Shanghai. Photo: Thomas Yau
Basketball

Brooklyn Nets’ NBA community event in Shanghai abruptly cancelled by government as China political storm rages on

  • The NBA franchise was expected to engage in a community development event in Shanghai on Tuesday
  • Event was cancelled at short notice with no explanation offered
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Patrick Blennerhassett

Updated: 12:01pm, 9 Oct, 2019

