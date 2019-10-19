Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters at the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors in New York City. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters make their presence felt at Brooklyn Nets NBA game
- Several hundred supporters of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement chanted slogans at the game
- This is the first time the Brooklyn Nets have played in New York since being caught up in the NBA’s rift with China
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters at the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors in New York City. Photo: Reuters
The Brooklyn Nets’ Caris LeVert signs autographs for fans outside the Shanghri-La hotel in Shanghai. Photo: Thomas Yau
Brooklyn Nets’ NBA community event in Shanghai abruptly cancelled by government as China political storm rages on
- The NBA franchise was expected to engage in a community development event in Shanghai on Tuesday
- Event was cancelled at short notice with no explanation offered
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
The Brooklyn Nets’ Caris LeVert signs autographs for fans outside the Shanghri-La hotel in Shanghai. Photo: Thomas Yau