Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his main rival Andrew Scheer exchange attacks as election campaign grinds to an end

  • Polls show the Liberals and the Conservatives in a dead heat, with neither able to capture a majority of the 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons
Updated: 12:59am, 20 Oct, 2019

Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau but will it help the Canadian PM get re-elected?

  • Obama also endorsed Emmanuel Macron for president in France’s 2017 election, and he warned British voters against backing leaving the European Union
  • Trudeau formed a close relationship with Obama when he was president and the two were pictured having dinner in Ottawa earlier this year
Updated: 9:35pm, 17 Oct, 2019

