Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election. Photo: Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his main rival Andrew Scheer exchange attacks as election campaign grinds to an end
- Polls show the Liberals and the Conservatives in a dead heat, with neither able to capture a majority of the 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Barack Obama. Photo: Reuters
Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau but will it help the Canadian PM get re-elected?
- Obama also endorsed Emmanuel Macron for president in France’s 2017 election, and he warned British voters against backing leaving the European Union
- Trudeau formed a close relationship with Obama when he was president and the two were pictured having dinner in Ottawa earlier this year
