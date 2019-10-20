Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters during a campaign rally on October 19 in New York City. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Bernie’s back’: thousands take to the streets of New York as Senator Bernie Sanders resumes his 2020 US presidential campaign

  • The 78-year-old Vermont senator address crowds at a rally in Queens on Saturday after taking time off to recover from a heart attack
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:56am, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters during a campaign rally on October 19 in New York City. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Senator Bernie Sanders, a US 2020 presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign event on September 24. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign reveals

  • The 78-year-old senator experienced chest discomfort at a campaign event in Las Vegas and was taken to a hospital, where two stents were inserted
  • He has been discharged from hospital and says he looks forward to ‘getting back to work’ campaigning
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:15pm, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Senator Bernie Sanders, a US 2020 presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign event on September 24. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.