2020 Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters during a campaign rally on October 19 in New York City. Photo: AFP
‘Bernie’s back’: thousands take to the streets of New York as Senator Bernie Sanders resumes his 2020 US presidential campaign
- The 78-year-old Vermont senator address crowds at a rally in Queens on Saturday after taking time off to recover from a heart attack
Topic | United States
Senator Bernie Sanders, a US 2020 presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign event on September 24. Photo: Bloomberg
US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign reveals
- The 78-year-old senator experienced chest discomfort at a campaign event in Las Vegas and was taken to a hospital, where two stents were inserted
- He has been discharged from hospital and says he looks forward to ‘getting back to work’ campaigning
