The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Goldman Sachs banker arrested over allegations of US insider trading worth US$2.6 million
- A spokeswoman confirmed the man was an investment banker but said the bank was unaware of the allegations until Friday
The US Securities and Exchange Commission logo is seen on an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington in June 2011. Photo: Reuters
US freezes assets of China-based traders over US$31 million market-manipulation scheme
- Securities and Exchange Commission says culprits used multiple accounts and falsified documents to reap illicit profits
- Criminal charges announced against two of the traders, Wang Jiali and Wang Xiaosong
