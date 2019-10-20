The Trump administration selected the Miami resort after initially looking at about 12 potential locations in various other US states. Photo: AP
Donald Trump scraps plan to host G7 summit at his Miami golf resort after being accused of profiting from presidency
- Critics decried the White House’s decision to host a meeting of world leaders at his resort
- Trump had made the decision in spite of an ongoing impeachment investigation and lawsuits that allege he’s using his office to enrich himself
Topic | Donald Trump
