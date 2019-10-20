Tulsi Gabbard accused Hillary Clinton, long a doyenne of the Washington establishment, of leading a concerted campaign to destroy her reputation. Photo: AFP
Is Russia ‘grooming’ US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard? Insults fly after bombshell Hillary Clinton remarks
- Hillary Clinton suggested that Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard was being ‘groomed’ by the Russians to act as a spoiler in the 2020 race
- Gabbard accused Clinton of leading a concerted campaign to destroy her reputation
Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Reuters
Elizabeth Warren confirms front runner status at fourth debate as Democrats unite on impeachment
- Almost all the candidates displayed a willingness to go on the attack – with Senator Warren being the most frequent target
- The storyline that has most dominated the race in recent weeks – Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine – received little attention
