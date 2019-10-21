Boeing 737 MAX planes are parked on Boeing property near Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo: AFP
Boeing expresses regret over release of ex-pilot’s damning messages about 737 MAX software linked to two fatal crashes
- Messages from 2016 say the MCAS anti-stall system – the same one linked to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia – was ‘running rampant’ in a flight simulator session
A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plane. Photo: Shutterstock
Lion Air, Indonesian regulator object to Boeing 737 MAX crash report, amid concerns of too much blame
- Investigators found that 25 of 41 lapses which led to the crash were blamed on the Indonesian side
- Seven of the faults were directed at Boeing, for issues including the inadequate disclosure of its MCAS system
