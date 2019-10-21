Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A soldier walks through the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team motor pool at Fort Stewart. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Three US soldiers killed, three injured in training accident at Fort Stewart base in state of Georgia

  • The army provided no details on the nature of the accident
Topic |   Defence
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:35am, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A soldier walks through the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team motor pool at Fort Stewart. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Philippine Marines showcased this weekend its eight brand new amphibious assault vehicles in drills simulating ‘a scenario of an island retake’. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Philippine Marines conduct ‘historic’ training using new assault vehicles to reclaim an island

  • The exercise was not directed at China despite being staged on a beach facing the South China Sea, where Beijing has built several military installations
  • The drills were part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the country’s defences against foreign armies and other hostile forces
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 7:01pm, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Philippine Marines showcased this weekend its eight brand new amphibious assault vehicles in drills simulating ‘a scenario of an island retake’. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.