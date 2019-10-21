A soldier walks through the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team motor pool at Fort Stewart. Photo: AP Photo
Three US soldiers killed, three injured in training accident at Fort Stewart base in state of Georgia
- The army provided no details on the nature of the accident
Topic | Defence
The Philippine Marines showcased this weekend its eight brand new amphibious assault vehicles in drills simulating ‘a scenario of an island retake’. Photo: EPA
Philippine Marines conduct ‘historic’ training using new assault vehicles to reclaim an island
- The exercise was not directed at China despite being staged on a beach facing the South China Sea, where Beijing has built several military installations
- The drills were part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the country’s defences against foreign armies and other hostile forces
Topic | The Philippines
