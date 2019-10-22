Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a polling station in Montreal with his son Hadrian, his wife Sophie and daughter Ella-Grace on Monday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada votes in tight election that could see Justin Trudeau lose power
- Scandals have dimmed prime minister’s star power, leaving his Liberal Party neck and neck with rival Conservatives
- Not in 84 years has a first-term Canadian leader with a parliamentary majority lost a bid for re-election
Topic | Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a polling station in Montreal with his son Hadrian, his wife Sophie and daughter Ella-Grace on Monday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau greets supporters at a campaign rally in Vaughn, Ontario. Photo: EPA
Canada election 2019: PM Justin Trudeau is fighting for his political life
- Polls show the Liberals and the Conservatives in a dead heat, with neither able to capture a majority of the 338 seats in the House of Commons
- Trudeau called this election campaign one of the ‘dirtiest, nastiest’ in the country’s history
Topic | Canada
Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau greets supporters at a campaign rally in Vaughn, Ontario. Photo: EPA