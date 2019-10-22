US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says it is foregone conclusion he will be impeached over Ukraine scandal
- US president urges fellow Republicans to defend him and fight impeachment inquiry
- Two White House officials decline to give depositions to investigators
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. Photo: AFP
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, in September 2008. Photo: Reuters
To win Rudy Giuliani’s help, Ukraine oligarch’s allies pursued dirt on Joe Biden
- Industrialist Dmitry Firtash, who is fighting extradition to US to face conspiracy charges, added pro-Trump lawyers to his team in hope of getting case dropped
- Giuliani is embroiled in impeachment probe over Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival
Topic | Donald Trump
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, in September 2008. Photo: Reuters