US President Donald Trump: ‘I give away my presidential salary … They say no other president has done it’. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump botches boast about giving away his presidential salary
- The US president claimed he is the only commander in chief who’s donated his pay cheque since George Washington. That’s not true
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says it is a foregone conclusion he will be impeached over Ukraine scandal
- US president urges fellow Republicans to defend him and fight impeachment inquiry
- Two White House officials decline to give depositions to investigators
