Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump is seen on Monday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Outrage as Donald Trump describes impeachment proceedings against him as a ‘lynching’

  • The US president’s tweet drew swift backlash against the use of the racially-charged word
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 12:08am, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump is seen on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, in September 2008. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

To win Rudy Giuliani’s help, Ukraine oligarch’s allies pursued dirt on Joe Biden

  • Industrialist Dmitry Firtash, who is fighting extradition to US to face conspiracy charges, added pro-Trump lawyers to his team in hope of getting case dropped
  • Giuliani is embroiled in impeachment probe over Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, in September 2008. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.