US President Donald Trump is seen on Monday. Photo: AP
Outrage as Donald Trump describes impeachment proceedings against him as a ‘lynching’
- The US president’s tweet drew swift backlash against the use of the racially-charged word
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump is seen on Monday. Photo: AP
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, in September 2008. Photo: Reuters
To win Rudy Giuliani’s help, Ukraine oligarch’s allies pursued dirt on Joe Biden
- Industrialist Dmitry Firtash, who is fighting extradition to US to face conspiracy charges, added pro-Trump lawyers to his team in hope of getting case dropped
- Giuliani is embroiled in impeachment probe over Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival
Topic | Donald Trump
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, in September 2008. Photo: Reuters