Ambassador William Taylor is escorted by US Capitol Police as he arrives to testify before House committees as part of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US envoy William Taylor tells impeachment inquiry that Donald Trump tied Ukraine aid to investigation of Bidens in ‘damning testimony’

  • President wanted public declaration that Ukraine would probe former vice-president and his son, Hunter
  • Envoy’s testimony ‘drew very specific direct line’ from Trump to the ‘withholding of foreign aid and refusal of meeting’ with foreign leader Volodymyr Zelensky
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:25am, 23 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump is seen on Monday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Outrage as Donald Trump describes impeachment proceedings against him as a ‘lynching’

  • The US president’s tweet drew swift backlash against the use of the racially-charged word
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 12:08am, 23 Oct, 2019

