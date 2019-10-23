Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, exit Boston Federal Court in August. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Actress Lori Loughlin faces new charges in US college admissions scam

  • Prosecutors pressing Full House star, her husband and nine others to admit guilt in scheme where wealthy parents used bribes to get children into elite schools
  • Loughlin allegedly paid US$500,000 to get two daughters places at University of Southern California, but school says they are ‘not currently enrolled’ there
Topic |   US college admissions bribery scandal 2019
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:51am, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, exit Boston Federal Court in August. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.