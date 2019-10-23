US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Anonymous author who enraged Donald Trump with ‘resistance’ op-ed to publish tell-all book
- President previously lashed out at ‘gutless’ writer over New York Times column describing his ‘petty and ineffective’ leadership style
- Forthcoming book, titled A Warning, said to present ‘unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait’ of presidency
