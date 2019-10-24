Channels

China's Vice Premier Liu He looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Trump tries to outflank Congress as pressure grows on China

  • The vice-president is set to give a harsh speech as lawmakers press for stronger action to protect Hong Kong protests
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 2:01am, 24 Oct, 2019

China’s Vice Premier Liu He looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
The idea of long-term rivalry between the United States and China is becoming the consensus view in Beijing. Photo: AP
China Economy

China scholars urge Beijing to sign trade war truce with Donald Trump, but get ready for a prolonged conflict

  • A group of Beijing scholars expect a trade deal to be reached December 15, but foresee a prolonged battle between China and the United States
  • US tariffs have begun to take a toll on China, with the country's headline gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate slowing to 6 per cent in the third quarter
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 6:52pm, 23 Oct, 2019

The idea of long-term rivalry between the United States and China is becoming the consensus view in Beijing. Photo: AP
