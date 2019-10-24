An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Google achieves ‘quantum supremacy’ with new supercomputer, but rivals are sceptical
- The quantum computer solved a complex problem in minutes that would have taken even the most powerful computer on Earth 10,000 years to crack
Topic | Google
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
China Electronics Technology Group Corporation is a major defence contractor. Photo: Dickson Lee
China’s tech rise poses security and human rights dilemma for Australian universities
- Australian universities face an uncomfortable choice in working with China’s world-leading researchers on facial recognition and artificial intelligence
- Collaborate, and be accused of helping Beijing to violate human rights; or disengage, and lose both funding and competitiveness
Topic | China-Australia relations
China Electronics Technology Group Corporation is a major defence contractor. Photo: Dickson Lee