Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
Justin Trudeau rules out coalition as he forms new Canadian government, but says he wants to ‘work together’
- Trudeau’s Liberals emerged the winners in Monday’s ballot but lost their comfortable majority in the House of Common after a close race with the Tories
- Official results give his party 157 seats in the 338-member chamber, down from 177
Topic | Canada
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biter of a Canadian general election on Monday, but as a weakened minority government. Photo: Reuters
How Justin Trudeau survived
- He may be diminished, but he will remain Canada’s prime minister
Topic | POLITICO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biter of a Canadian general election on Monday, but as a weakened minority government. Photo: Reuters