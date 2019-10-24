Skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York's Central Park. Photo: AP Photo
Trump’s name mysteriously removed from New York’s Central Park ice rinks
- The Trump Organisation, which still runs the rinks, has not responded to questions on the removal
Topic | Donald Trump
Skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York's Central Park. Photo: AP Photo
US President Donald Trump speaking at a rally at the Lake Charles Civic Centre in Louisiana on October 11. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump threatens to sue CNN for ‘falsely advertising itself as news organisation’
- Letter from president’s lawyer seeks ‘substantial’ payment to cover damages
- Network’s spokesman calls move a ‘desperate PR stunt’ that ‘doesn’t merit a response’
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaking at a rally at the Lake Charles Civic Centre in Louisiana on October 11. Photo: AFP