Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the US House Financial Services Committee. Photo: Xinhua
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg endures hours of questioning before Congress over Libra digital currency plans
- Zuckerberg took pains to reassure lawmakers that his company will not move forward with Libra without explicit approval from all US financial regulators
Topic | Facebook
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the US House Financial Services Committee. Photo: Xinhua
Zuckerberg’s comments came just two weeks after Senator Marco Rubio asked a US national security panel to review TikTok owner ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly. Photo: Reuters
Facebook’s Zuckerberg criticises TikTok for censoring protesters
- Facebook competes directly with TikTok, especially among younger audiences
Topic | TikTok app
Zuckerberg’s comments came just two weeks after Senator Marco Rubio asked a US national security panel to review TikTok owner ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly. Photo: Reuters