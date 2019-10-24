US House Republicans speak to reporters after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence Laura Cooper arrived to testify at a closed-door deposition. Photo: Reuters
Dramatic scenes as Republicans storm secure impeachment hearing
- The two dozen or so Republicans are among some of Donald Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says it is a foregone conclusion he will be impeached over Ukraine scandal
- US president urges fellow Republicans to defend him and fight impeachment inquiry
- Two White House officials decline to give depositions to investigators
