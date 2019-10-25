Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Payton Leutner being interviewed by ABC's David Muir in August. Photo: ABC News via AP
United States & Canada

‘Slender Man’ victim Payton Leutner sleeps with scissors ‘just in case’, she says, speaking out for first time since brutal attack

  • Leutner was 12 when she was lured into woods by friends and stabbed 19 times in effort to please fictional horror character
  • Case drew widespread attention because of youth of attackers, both also 12, who said they were afraid Slender Man would hurt them and their families
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:46am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Payton Leutner being interviewed by ABC's David Muir in August. Photo: ABC News via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.