Payton Leutner being interviewed by ABC's David Muir in August. Photo: ABC News via AP
‘Slender Man’ victim Payton Leutner sleeps with scissors ‘just in case’, she says, speaking out for first time since brutal attack
- Leutner was 12 when she was lured into woods by friends and stabbed 19 times in effort to please fictional horror character
- Case drew widespread attention because of youth of attackers, both also 12, who said they were afraid Slender Man would hurt them and their families
Topic | Crime
