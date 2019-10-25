A laboratory rodent driving the “RatCar” in Virginia on October 1. Photo: University of Richmond via AFP
Rats trained to drive tiny cars find it relaxing, scientists report
- Researchers modified robot car kit by adding clear plastic food container to form driver compartment for rodents, who operated vehicle by touching copper wire
- Findings could help develop new non-pharmaceutical forms of treatment for mental illness, researcher says
Topic | Medicine
