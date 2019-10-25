Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A firefighter at the scene of a fire-ravaged home in Santa Clarita, California. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Tens of thousands evacuated as huge fires rage across US state of California

  • The so-called Tick Fire broke out in the early afternoon on Thursday and quickly consumed more than 2,000 hectares, fire officials said
  • It erupted as much of the state was under a red flag warning for gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity – perfect conditions for fires
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:05pm, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A firefighter at the scene of a fire-ravaged home in Santa Clarita, California. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Smoke rises as a fire blazes at the Sky City Convention Centre, which is under construction in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Massive fire erupts at site of New Zealand’s biggest building project

  • Hundreds of people, including construction workers, were evacuated from the vicinity of the fire at the SkyCity Convention Centre in Auckland
  • With a floor area of over 85,000 square metres, the NZ$703 million (US$452 million) centre is considered to be the country’s biggest current building project
Topic |   New Zealand
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:25pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Smoke rises as a fire blazes at the Sky City Convention Centre, which is under construction in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.