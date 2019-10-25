A firefighter at the scene of a fire-ravaged home in Santa Clarita, California. Photo: AP
Tens of thousands evacuated as huge fires rage across US state of California
- The so-called Tick Fire broke out in the early afternoon on Thursday and quickly consumed more than 2,000 hectares, fire officials said
- It erupted as much of the state was under a red flag warning for gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity – perfect conditions for fires
Smoke rises as a fire blazes at the Sky City Convention Centre, which is under construction in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Reuters
Massive fire erupts at site of New Zealand’s biggest building project
- Hundreds of people, including construction workers, were evacuated from the vicinity of the fire at the SkyCity Convention Centre in Auckland
- With a floor area of over 85,000 square metres, the NZ$703 million (US$452 million) centre is considered to be the country’s biggest current building project
