An asylum-seeking boy from Central America runs down a hallway after arriving from an immigration detention centre to a shelter in San Diego. Photo: AP
Tally of migrant children separated from parents at US-Mexico border tops 5,400
- The new count from the American Civil Liberties Union includes more than 1,500 previously uncounted children between the summer of 2017 and 2018
- Of those separated during the 12-month period, five were under a year old, 26 were one year old, 40 were 2 year old, 76 were 3 and 60 were aged 4
Topic | US immigration
