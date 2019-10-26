Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Trump Organization says it will consider offers to buy it out of a 100-year lease of the building, partly to avoid criticism over conflicts of interest. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
United States & Canada

‘People are objecting to us making so much money’: Trump’s company explores sale of Washington hotel amid ethics complaints

  • The Trump International Hotel has been a magnet for lobbyists and diplomats looking to gain favour with the administration
  • The hotel has hosted parties thrown by diplomats from the Philippines and others, and has been among the biggest money makers in Trump’s real estate empire
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:04am, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Trump Organization says it will consider offers to buy it out of a 100-year lease of the building, partly to avoid criticism over conflicts of interest. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York's Central Park. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Trump’s name mysteriously removed from New York’s Central Park ice rinks

  • The Trump Organisation, which still runs the rinks, has not responded to questions on the removal
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:44am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York's Central Park. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.