The Trump Organization says it will consider offers to buy it out of a 100-year lease of the building, partly to avoid criticism over conflicts of interest. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
‘People are objecting to us making so much money’: Trump’s company explores sale of Washington hotel amid ethics complaints
- The Trump International Hotel has been a magnet for lobbyists and diplomats looking to gain favour with the administration
- The hotel has hosted parties thrown by diplomats from the Philippines and others, and has been among the biggest money makers in Trump’s real estate empire
Topic | Donald Trump
Skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York's Central Park. Photo: AP Photo
Trump’s name mysteriously removed from New York’s Central Park ice rinks
- The Trump Organisation, which still runs the rinks, has not responded to questions on the removal
