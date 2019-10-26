Actress Felicity Huffman leaves federal court in Boston with her brother Moore Huffman Jnr (left) in September, after she was sentenced in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Photo: AP
Admissions scandal: Felicity Huffman gets early release from one of ‘10 cushiest prisons’ in US
- Facility has been described as ‘Club Fed’, with past inmates including ‘Hollywood Madam’ Heidi Fleiss
- Desperate Housewives star out two days before end of two-week sentence because of policy on prisoners with weekend release dates
Topic | US college admissions bribery scandal 2019
Actress Lori Loughlin and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, exit Boston Federal Court in August. Photo: AFP
Actress Lori Loughlin faces new charges in US college admissions scam
- Prosecutors pressing Full House star, her husband and nine others to admit guilt in scheme where wealthy parents used bribes to get children into elite schools
- Loughlin allegedly paid US$500,000 to get two daughters places at University of Southern California, but school says they are ‘not currently enrolled’ there
