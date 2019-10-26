US President Donald Trump. Photo: The State via AP
Judge grants US Democrats access to Mueller’s report on Russian interference
- Judge Beryl Howell ordered the Justice Department to turn over the materials, including any ‘underlying transcripts or exhibits’ referenced in the redacted portions, by October 30
- The ruling comes as Democrats gather closed-door testimony from current and ex-officials about the Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to probe Joe Biden
Topic | United States
Ambassador William Taylor is escorted by US Capitol Police as he arrives to testify before House committees as part of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump impeachment inquiry supercharged by top Ukraine envoy William Taylor’s ‘damning testimony’
- Senior diplomat says US president wanted Ukraine leader to publicly declare investigation of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter
- Envoy’s testimony draws ‘very specific direct line’ from Trump to the ‘withholding of foreign aid and refusal of meeting’ with foreign leader Volodymyr Zelensky
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
