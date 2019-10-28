The Donald Trump photo, with the president in the centre and looking severe, is more formal and captures the current president’s interest in conveying the power and grandeur of his office. Photo: Reuters
How Trump’s Situation Room photo compares to Obama’s
- White House releases posed photo of US President Donald Trump in the Situation Room after elusive Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a US raid
US President Donald Trump speaks announcing at the White House on Sunday that Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after being targeted by a US military raid in Syria. Photo: AP
How Donald Trump gabbed too much about the raid that killed Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
- President went into unusual detail about Syria mission, talking about tactics, number of helicopters used and route troops took back to base
- Information Trump revealed could help terrorists piece together how US forces gather intelligence and execute such dangerous missions
