The Soda Rock Winery burns in Healdsburg, California. Photo: The Washington Post
Hell on Earth: California declares statewide emergency as fires rage and thousands flee
- An estimated that 180,000 people had been ordered to flee the so-called Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco
- In southern California, the Tick Fire has also burned structures and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents
Topic | United States
Firefighters battle a fire as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
Millions face power cuts in US as raging bush fires force Californians to flee homes
- Hot, intense winds were forecast across the San Francisco Bay area for Saturday through to Monday, fanning the flames
- California’s largest utility said it expected to cut off power to 940,000 customers – a shutdown that local media reported would affect about two million people
