Inside the cockpit of a Boeing 737-800. The complaint said the co-pilot tried to convince the flight attendant that the cameras were a ‘top-secret security measure installed in all of Southwest’s Boeing 737-800 planes’. File photo: Shutterstock
Lawsuit claims ‘peeping Tom’ Southwest pilots hid camera in plane’s toilet and streamed video to iPad in cockpit
- Southwest claims the 2017 incident was an ‘inappropriate attempt at humour’
- Flight attendant who reported incident says she has been subject to retaliation by airline
