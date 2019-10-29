US President Donald Trump (centre), first lady Melania Trump and Republican lawmakers react as the stadium boos when the president is shown on the jumbo screen at the World Series game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump booed at World Series baseball game as crowd chants: ‘Lock him up’
- White House has gone out of the way to shield president from protests and demonstrators in the past
- Officials thought Trump’s earlier announcement about death of Isis leader Baghdadi might temper some of the heckling by liberal Washington crowd
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (centre), first lady Melania Trump and Republican lawmakers react as the stadium boos when the president is shown on the jumbo screen at the World Series game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday. Photo: AP