Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump (centre), first lady Melania Trump and Republican lawmakers react as the stadium boos when the president is shown on the jumbo screen at the World Series game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump booed at World Series baseball game as crowd chants: ‘Lock him up’

  • White House has gone out of the way to shield president from protests and demonstrators in the past
  • Officials thought Trump’s earlier announcement about death of Isis leader Baghdadi might temper some of the heckling by liberal Washington crowd
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:38am, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (centre), first lady Melania Trump and Republican lawmakers react as the stadium boos when the president is shown on the jumbo screen at the World Series game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.