The US House will vote Thursday to formalise procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to House Democrats. Photo: Xinhua
US House to vote Thursday on Donald Trump impeachment inquiry procedures
- Democrats said the move would ‘ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward’ as the inquiry continues
- Charles Kupperman, who served as a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, skipped a deposition Monday
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
The US House will vote Thursday to formalise procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to House Democrats. Photo: Xinhua
Ambassador William Taylor is escorted by US Capitol Police as he arrives to testify before House committees as part of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump impeachment inquiry supercharged by top Ukraine envoy William Taylor’s ‘damning testimony’
- Senior diplomat says US president wanted Ukraine leader to publicly declare investigation of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter
- Envoy’s testimony draws ‘very specific direct line’ from Trump to the ‘withholding of foreign aid and refusal of meeting’ with foreign leader Volodymyr Zelensky
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Ambassador William Taylor is escorted by US Capitol Police as he arrives to testify before House committees as part of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP